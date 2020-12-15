Suspect arrested in El Paso teen’s murder

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an El Paso teen whose body was discovered in the desert on Sunday.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Dalton Delgadillo on Monday night at a residence at the 7000 block of Copper Canyon. Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons obtained an arrest warrant for the arrest.

Delgadillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for murder under a $1,000,000 bond.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Ramon Vargas’ body was found around 12:30 p.m. in the area near the 10300 block of Dyer near Sun Valley. He was a student at Parkland High School, according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District.

This is a developing story.

