Suspect arrested in deadly Sunday shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of 33-year-old Alvaro Garcia Gardea.

Las Cruces police arrested Antonio Perez, 37, of the 1700 block of east Organ Avenue. He is charged with an open count of murder.

Police said that about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call that occurred in an apartment at 1900 north Solano Drive. Police found Gardea suffering from at least one gunshot. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to police, Gardea entered the apartment and got into an altercation with Perez. He is accused of firing two rounds. At least one struck Gardea.

Perez fled the apartment, but was located and interviewed by police on Monday. Investigators determined there was probable cause to obtain a warrant for Perez’s arrest.

Perez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Police said additional charges are possible.