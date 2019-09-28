Suspect accused of stealing tail light assembly from East El Paso car lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are looking to identify a man seen on surveillance cameras stealing an entire rear taillight assembly off a 2018 Nissan Titan at the Charlie Clark Dealership on Joe Battle earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, September 15, around 1:30 a.m. when a newer model pickup truck with dark rims pulled up to the dealership’s adjacent street and a man got out. The video then captures the man walking up to the Nissan truck and removing the assembly before leaving in the dark-colored truck.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, weighing approximately 190lbs. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.