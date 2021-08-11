Suspect accused of attempting to hit man with car after road rage incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Monday after a road rage incident in Far East El Paso.

Joshua Anthony Moreno was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:02 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 14000 block of Antwerp Street in reference to an unknown problem. An investigation found that a road rage incident occurred between Moreno and another man shortly before the 911 call.

Moreno allegedly hit the man’s car and tried to hit him as he exited his car. Moreno allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.

