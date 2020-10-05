Sunland Park man accused of sexually assaulting victims for 12 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Sunland Park man was arrested Sunday, accused of sexually abusing two victims for 12 years, according to authorities.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Jorge Esquivel-Gallardo, according to the Sunland Park Police Department. He was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Sunday, where he is being held without bond.

He is facing 13 charges:

Count 1: Kidnapping in the 1st degree

Count 2: Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 1st degree (Child under 13)

Count 3: Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 1st degree (Child under 13)

Count 4: Criminal Sexual Contact in the 2nd degree (Child under 13)

Count 5: Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 2nd degree (Child 13-18)

Count 6: Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor in the 2nd Degree (Person in Position of Authority

Count 7: Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 3rd Degree (Force of Coercion)

Count 8: Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 3rd Degree (Force of Coercion)

Count 9: Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm)

Count 10: Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm)

Count 11: Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm)

Count 12: Criminal Sexual Contact (Misdemeanor)

Count 13: Criminal Sexual Contact (Misdemeanor)

The victims, who are now adults, alleged they were abused when one was 7 years old and the other was 15 years old, from 2008 through 2020, in El Paso and Sunland Park, N.M., according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Esquivel-Gallardo’s DNA and fluid samples, along with a warrant for his arrest.