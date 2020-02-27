Student stabbed at Americas High School, suspect fled the scene

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A student at Americas High School was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing was confirmed by the El Paso Police Department in an alert at about 1:38 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

SISD spokesperson addresses the stabbing reported at Americas High school and SISD police informed KTSM that one victim was taken to the hospital while a suspect was taken into custody.

The El Paso Fire Department said the call to the school came in at about 12:57 p.m. and the victim was urgently transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled on foot, the alert said.

A screenshot of a Snapchat shared with KTSM shows a student with a blood-stained shirt.

The campus was placed on lockout safety protocol following the incident, a SISD spokesman said.

Parents have begun making their way over to the school to pick up their children. However, the school has a process in place to make sure every parent registers before they take their kids out from the school.

Parents picking up their kids from Americas High School after stabbing incident.

This is a developing story, KTSM will update it as more information becomes available.