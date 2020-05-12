Street racer caught with loaded gun, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of two street racers was caught, with a loaded gun, by the El Paso Police Department after reaching speeds of up to 100 mph on Montana Avenue.

The El Paso Police Department said Brent Scott Isaac, 27, was arrested at about 10:58 p.m. on May 9 in the 9600 block of Montana. He is facing a charge of racing on a highway, speeding and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Gang unit officers saw two vehicles position themselves for a race at a street sign near the corner of Airway Boulevard and Montana Avenue. A grey Dodge Charger and maroon Dodge Charger, allegedly driven by Isaac, raced eastbound on Montana and exceeded 100 mph, police said.

The grey car got away because it ran a red light, but the maroon Charger was pulled over and police identified Isaac as the driver. He also allegedly had a loaded handgun in the vehicle, police said.

“The fact Isaac was in possession of a handgun while engaged in criminal activity higher than a Class C Misdemeanor, led to an Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon charge,” police said in a news release.

Isaac was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on the three charges, as well as outstanding warrants. His bonds totaled more than $2,000.

Meanwhile, the Gang Suppression officers are still looking for the second driver and ask anyone with information to call 915-212-4264 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 915-566-8477.