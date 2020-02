EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are responding to a report of a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Northeast El Paso.

The stabbing took place in the 9400 block of Dyer, which is between Wren and Sanders avenues. Police sent out an alert about the stabbing just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was taken to the hospital with an unknown injury.

Noth other information has been released by police at this. KTSM will update the story as more information becomes available.