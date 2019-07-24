Socorro woman missing for a month after a possible trip to Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Socorro is missing and police believe foul play may be involved after a possible trip to Juarez.

Delia Ruth Guerra, 22, was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Jun 16 in the 250 block of Flor Del Sur Avenue, a news release from the Socorro Police Department said.

Courtesy of Socorro Police Department

“Guerra may have traveled into Juarez, Mexico on June 16, 2019,” the release said. “Information received indicate that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of Guerra.”

Police said Guerra is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She was las wearing blue jeans, a grey tank top and beige/gold Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Guerra is asked to call police at 915-858-6983.