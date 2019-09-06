Socorro Police looking for young suspect who robbed Cricket Wireless store

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Months after a Cricket Wireless store in Socorro was robbed, the Socorro Police Department is still looking for the suspect, who might be a minor.

The Cricket Wireless at 11476 Socorro Road was broken into and robbed on May 18, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect broke the front plate window and entered the store. He was caught on camera but had his face covered.

“The unknown subject is of thin build and possibly a juvenile,” police said.

Anyone who may know who the suspect is can call police at 915-858-6983 or Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.