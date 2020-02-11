Socorro PD searching for second suspect in armed bar robbery

Wanted: Jose Nunez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police say they’ve identified the two men suspected of robbing a bar at gunpoint in early January — and they need your help locating one of them.

Felipe Nunez, 33, and Jose Nunez, 35, of Socorro were identified by investigators as suspects in an Aggravated Robbery involving weapons at the Kahlua’s Bar in the 10100 block of North Loop on January 7, 2020.

Police allege the two walked into the bar and demanded money at gunpoint. They were able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Felipe Nunez was located and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Robbery/Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (EIOCA). He’s also facing additional charges for a parole violation.

Socorro PD is hoping the community can help to locate the second suspect, Jose Nunez. If you have any information on Jose Nunez’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Socorro PD at (915) 858-6983.