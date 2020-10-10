Socorro PD search for Mustang convertible involved in deadly hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police say they’ve identified the type of vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on October 1, 2020.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on October 1 in Socorro near Valle Suave Drive and Moon Road. The bicyclist, identified as 48-year-old Armando Perez, died the following day.

Traffic investigators believe a dark grey 1994-2004 Ford Mustang convertible with paper tags and a possible shattered windshield was the car responsible for Perez’s death. Police say the vehicle will also have damage to the right side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or vehicle is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-6983 or to remain anonymous, call Crimes Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org; any tips that result in an arrest are may receive a cash reward.