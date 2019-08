SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – A Socorro man is in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 years old.

Socorro police say Tomas Loyo, 33, sexually assaulted the young girl on Sunday.

According to a news release, Loyo was arrested on Thursday on the 10700 block of Socorro Road and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $505,000 bond.