Snapchat post leads to New Mexico man’s arrested for sexual exploitation of children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- On Feb. 20, the New Mexico State Police arrested Joseph A. Lopez, 29, of Estancia, New Mexico and charged him with the sexual exploitation of children.

The month-long investigation started when the NMSP received information about a Snapchat user who was uploading child pornography on the social media platform.

According to a press release by the police, the information came from a tip given to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through Snapchat.

With cooperation between Snapchat and the three agencies, the investigation led to identifying that Snapchat user as Lopez.

The New Mexico State Police’s Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant on Lopez’s residence in Estancia, which found at least twenty-five photographic images of child pornography on Lopez’s electronic devices, the release said.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Core Civic Detention Center in Estancia.

If you live in the Torrance County area and have any information concerning this investigation you are urged to call the NMSP at 505-841-9256 option 0.

The case is still under investigation by the NMSP.