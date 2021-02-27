Six suspects arrested in prostitution investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six El Pasoans were arrested as part of an operation targeting those seeking to exploit children and adult sex workers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a Child Prostitution Operation and Adult Prostitution Operation in El Paso on Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal of the operation was to target individuals seeking to solicit sex from children and adult sex workers, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail:

Francisco Arturo Colorbio, 23, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)

Peter Bo Ray Serrano, 29, of El Paso (Coercion / Enticement of a Child)

Octavio Saucedo Garavito, 24, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)

Francisco Javier Orozco, 21, of El Paso (Prostitution of person under the age of 18)

Octavio Lugo Aguirre, 50, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution)

Jeffery Lynn Raska, 55, of El Paso (Adult Prostitution)

Special Agents have also identified and opened investigations into additional suspects.

Multiple agencies assisted in this investigation, including DPS (Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol), HSI, the El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Western District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Border Prosecution Unit for the District Attorney’s Office for the 34th Judicial District.