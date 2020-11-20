Six people arrested for trespassing near star on the mountain

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A single pair of closed handcuffs against a plain white background.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six people were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly trespassing near the star on the mountain.

El Paso police said the alleged trespassers were on the private property from 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Owners have been keeping a close eye on the area because of a recent spate of vandalism to the star, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The six people arrested were: 35-year-old Esther Banuelos, 26-year-old Luz Gonzalez, 22-year-old Nayeli Ontiveros, 21-year-old Carlos Sanchez, 20-year-old Maria Martinez and 19-year-old Isaiah Iturralde.

All six were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with criminal trespass. Ontiveros was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

There were all released Friday morning on personal recognizance bonds.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Thanksgiving for one

Gov. Greg Abbott says El Paso on short list to receive vaccine

El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office seeking to hire morgue attendants

The Great Khalid Foundation provides Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 El Pasoans

El Paso hotels see increase of bookings amid Covid-19 surge

City officials provide COVID-19 update, say city is prepared for vaccine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime