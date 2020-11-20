Six people arrested for trespassing near star on the mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six people were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly trespassing near the star on the mountain.

El Paso police said the alleged trespassers were on the private property from 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Owners have been keeping a close eye on the area because of a recent spate of vandalism to the star, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The six people arrested were: 35-year-old Esther Banuelos, 26-year-old Luz Gonzalez, 22-year-old Nayeli Ontiveros, 21-year-old Carlos Sanchez, 20-year-old Maria Martinez and 19-year-old Isaiah Iturralde.

All six were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with criminal trespass. Ontiveros was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

There were all released Friday morning on personal recognizance bonds.

