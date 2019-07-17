Six juveniles arrested in Canyon Hills Middle School stabbing last month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six juveniles have been taken into custody by the El Paso Police Department in connection to a stabbing outside of Canyon Hills Middle School last month.

They are all facing aggravated assault charges, a police spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. Police could not release the names of those who were taken into custody because they are minors.

One student was stabbed in the June 20 fight which involved 20 people, police and El Paso Independent School District officials said at the time.

In a video, provided to KTSM by a viewer who wished to remain anonymous, two youths can be seen hitting each other and wrestling to the ground.

At one point, others who were watching the fight tried to stop it, but the two youths continued to wrestle. The stabbing cannot be seen in the video.