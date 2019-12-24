Six arrested on prostitution charges after undercover operation by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six individuals were recently arrested on prostitution charges after an undercover operation conducted by the El Paso Police Department.

The department’s Vice Unit targeted adult websites and made the six arrests between noon and 5 p.m. on Dec. 20 at a local hotel, a news release said.

The following people were arrested on suspicion of prostitution and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds ranging from $750 to $2,500.

Brandon DeShawn Reed, 25.

Juan Zamora Jr., 46.

Alma Estrada, 50.

Daniel Bernal Baltazar, 36.

Talena Sue Nelson-Andrade, 44.

Randall Nelson Levy, 62.

One more arrest is pending at this time, police said.