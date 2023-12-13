EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Socorro Independent School District teacher was recently arrested on Monday, Dec. 11, after an investigation revealed that he had child pornography, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The investigation revealed that police received a tip for Gabriel Andres Colorado, 34, from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Through this tip, it led detectives to obtain evidence that Colorado was storing child pornography.

Police say investigators obtained a warrant for Colorado’s detention for possession of child pornography, and on Monday, Dec. 11, he was arrested at the El Paso International Airport from a returning flight to El Paso.

Colorado was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond.

Additionally, Socorro ISD released the following statement regarding Colorado’s situation: