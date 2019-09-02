1  of  2
One dead, one seriously injured in East El Paso bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another with serious injuries in the 1600 block of N. Zaragoza.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in around 11:10 p.m. Sunday night at 1688 N. Zaragoza. That’s near the Cincinnati Bar & Grill East and the Dirty Sanchez Tequila Bar. A department spokesperson

One person was pronounced dead at the scene according to a department spokesperson. According to emergency dispatchers, a person was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesperson tells KTSM it is possible that the number of those killed may increase as police learn more about the condition of the patient taken to the hospital.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is on the scene. Police say the suspect, who is believed to be a black male driving a black Jeep SUV north on Zaragoza is still at large as of 12:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTSM for the latest overnight.

