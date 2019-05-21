Shooting reported just north of Las Cruces in Dona Ana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A shooting was reported early Tuesday morning in a small neighborhood just north of Las Cruces.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, which took place in Dona Ana, an unincorporated community on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, a sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed.

Because it is early in the investigation, the sheriff's office could not provide the exact time and address of the shooting, nor could it say if there were any arrests or injuries as a result of the shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it when more details become available.