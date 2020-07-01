Shooting reported in Central El Paso, El Paso Police investigating

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported Tuesday night in a Central El Paso neighborhood.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is responding to the 3800 block of Fillmore Avenue in response to a shooting. Not much other information was shared.

The police department sent an alert out about the incident at about 9 p.m.

Police are currently on the scene as this is a developing story. KTSM will have more information in the 10 p.m. newscast and here as it becomes available.

