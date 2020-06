Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported across from the New Mexico State University campus at Casa Bandera Apartments.

New Mexico State University sent an alert about 3:20 p.m. warning of an active shooter at 855 East University Ave.

According to the alert the shooter was described as a short Hispanic man wearing shorts and a hat.

The subject is most likely armed and if you see him call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update as more information come through.