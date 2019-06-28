Shooting near Halos Ultra Lounge leaves one dead, Las Cruces Police say

LAS CRUCES, Nm (KTSM) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Las Cruces, police said.

The Las Cruces Police Department received a call of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. near Halos Ultra Lounge off South Locust Street, one block down from E. University Avenue where NMSU is located.

The shooting happened in the same shopping center as Chachi’s restraint.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the shooting victim is male or female. They did report the individual died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. However, anyone who may have information is asked to call 575-526-0795.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more information becomes available.