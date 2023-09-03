Obdulia Nava (Right), 73, and Jose Rosales, 43, courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 73-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were arrested this weekend and charged with theft of property in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at 7:53 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 to the 500 block of Notre Dame about a theft in progress. That is near the Sparks colonia.

While on the scene, deputies observed the alleged offenders loading “decorative rock” and “landscaping material” from the victim’s property onto their motor vehicle.

Deputies subsequently arrested and booked Obdulia Nava, 73, and Jose Rosales, 43, for theft of property.