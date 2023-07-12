EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 37-year-old man has been arrested as a result of an investigation involving several thefts in the Montana Vista area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies concluded an investigation Wednesday, July 12, involving several thefts in the Montana Vista area.

As a result of that investigation, warrants were obtained for Pedro Hernandez, 37, for theft of property.

Deputies located Hernandez at the 4000 block of Krag Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $21,000 bond.