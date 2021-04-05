‘She just pointed her Walther PPK at me!’: Man texted son night he was allegedly shot and killed by estranged wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man who was found dead in the garage of his Northeast El Paso home in February reportedly texted his son the night he was killed, alleging that his estranged wife was threatening him with a gun, according to court documents.

According to a complaint affidavit, 56-year-old Laithe Marra reportedly sent text messages to his son on Feb. 19 after arguing with his estranged wife, 57-year-old Leanne Mandeville, that read in part: “Yup! She did it again! She just pointed her Walther PPK at me!” and “This text is for documentation of what time Leanne Yvonne Mandeville last pointed her firearm at Laithe Miles Marra Sr.” The text was time stamped at 10:08 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The documents accuse Mandeville of fatally shooting Marra after they argued at their home at the 4700 block of El Campo Drive. Neighbors reportedly heard between four to six gunshots around 10:30 p.m.; however, when they looked outside to investigate, they did not see anything alarming.

One of the neighbors said Mandeville knocked on their door on the morning of Feb. 20, stating that Marra was not responding to her. The neighbor followed Mandeville into the home, where the neighbor saw Marra dead and called 911.

Initially, police were called to investigate a suicide, according to the documents. When they arrived, they found Marra’s body slumped over in the garage with a suspected gunshot wound on his torso. However, investigators found no firearm or casings near Marra’s body.

Mandeville said she last saw Marra at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 19. She accused Marra of being an alcoholic that spent a lot of time drinking in the garage. She stated they argued about his drinking before she went to bed. Mandeville said she didn’t see Marra the next morning on the couch where he usually slept, so she went to check on him in the garage. She said she ran to the neighbor’s home after finding Marra.

Investigators conducted a search warrant and found blood evidence throughout the home, including in Mandeville’s bedroom and bloody footwear that belonged to Mandeville. Investigators found a Smith and Wesson revolver in the top drawer of her nightstand. According to the documents, the gun was determined to be the weapon that was used to shoot Marra.

Mandeville was arrested by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers at her home on April 1 and charged with Marra’s murder.