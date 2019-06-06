Sex offender captured by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted for sexual assault of a child was caught by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Francisco Cisneros allegedly absconded from the El Paso Multi-Use Facility at 1700 Horizon Boulevard.

He was wanted on a parole violation and a new charge of sex offenders duty to register is pending. 

Cisneros was convicted for sexual assault of a child in a case involving a 16-year-old girl. He is also on parole for unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest with a vehicle. 

