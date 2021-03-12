Update: Serious injuries reported in Central EP stabbing, one suspect in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was in custody on Friday after a stabbing that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the stabbing.

Earlier:

El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Central El Paso on Friday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. in an apartment in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue. Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.