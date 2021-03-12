Update: Serious injuries reported in Central EP stabbing, one suspect in custody

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was in custody on Friday after a stabbing that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the stabbing.

Earlier:

El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Central El Paso on Friday afternoon.

The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. in an apartment in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue. Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Colorectal cancer awareness month, why it's important to get screened

Rhinos show off arena upgrades following Kraft Hockeyville win

An alleged carjacking caught on camera

KTSM 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

El Chuco Inspirations: El Paso's Finest

EPPD arrests man shot by law enforcement in Downtown

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime