EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A sentencing hearing for the man responsible for the 2019 Walmart mass shooting will begin at 9 a.m. June 30, according to court documents.
The sentencing hearing will proceed under the following schedule:
- Discuss the Presentence Report and hear and resolve objections to the report; defense counsel and defendant Patrick Wood Crusius’s allocution: At 9 a.m. June 30, proceeding until finished.
-Crusius, 24, will be required to publicly describe the events of August 3, 2019, when he opened fire with his AR-15 rifle in the Cielo Vista Walmart store.
- Victim impact statements: At 10 a.m. July 5, proceeding until finished. The court expects this part of the hearing to take multiple days.
-Victims of the shooting; those who were wounded, and family members of those who were murdered, will be able to testify.
- The government’s allocution and the court’s pronouncement of the defendant’s sentence: At 10 a.m., the day immediately following the last victim impact statement
-Crusius will receive his sentence.
While each part of the proceeding will take place in Courtroom Number 812, at 525 Magoffin Avenue, the Court will provide overflow capacity in a designated space in the Courthouse, according to court documents.
Additionally, the sentencing schedule was set Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama.