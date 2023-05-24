EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A sentencing hearing for the man responsible for the 2019 Walmart mass shooting will begin at 9 a.m. June 30, according to court documents.

The sentencing hearing will proceed under the following schedule:

Discuss the Presentence Report and hear and resolve objections to the report; defense counsel and defendant Patrick Wood Crusius’s allocution: At 9 a.m. June 30, proceeding until finished.

-Crusius, 24, will be required to publicly describe the events of August 3, 2019, when he opened fire with his AR-15 rifle in the Cielo Vista Walmart store. Victim impact statements: At 10 a.m. July 5, proceeding until finished. The court expects this part of the hearing to take multiple days.

-Victims of the shooting; those who were wounded, and family members of those who were murdered, will be able to testify. The government’s allocution and the court’s pronouncement of the defendant’s sentence: At 10 a.m., the day immediately following the last victim impact statement

-Crusius will receive his sentence.

While each part of the proceeding will take place in Courtroom Number 812, at 525 Magoffin Avenue, the Court will provide overflow capacity in a designated space in the Courthouse, according to court documents.

Additionally, the sentencing schedule was set Wednesday by U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama.