Second suspect arrested in teen’s murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Ramon Vargas.

On Thursday, 17-year-old Angel Duran was arrested by detectives with Crimes Against Persons and charged with murder. Duran was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000,000 bond.

Vargas’ body was found on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the area near the 10300 block of Dyer near Sun Valley. He was a student at Parkland High School, according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District.

The first arrest in Vargas’ murder was on Monday, when 21-year-old Dalton Delgadillo was arrested in connection with the teen’s murder.

Delgadillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for murder under a $1,000,000 bond.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, a complaint affidavit stated that Vargas’ 16-year-old girlfriend used a phone app she shared with the victim to trace his last known whereabouts.

The documents states the girl and her parents found Vargas shot to death in a desert area near Sun Valley Dr. in Northeast El Paso on Sunday afternoon, with 10mm bullets casings near his body.

The document states the girlfriend told investigators that Vargas had gone shooting in the desert with his friend, Duran, and another person the evening before.

Police said Duran later implicated Delgadillo, telling investigators he witnessed the shooting and added that Delgadillo had threatened him to stay quiet.

According to the paperwork, a gun found in the suspect’s possession matched the shell casings in the desert.

