Second suspect arrested in murder of El Paso teen on Bird Song

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another suspect has been arrested in the Bird Song homicide from last week.

Joseph Banda, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the slaying of Joseph Anthony Jimenez, 19, Thursday afternoon outside his home in the 1800 block of Apple Gate Way, a news release from the El Paso Police Department said.

The arrest was made by SWAT and Gang unit officers and he was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Police have accused Zachary Carter, 22, of shooting Jimenez in a drug deal gone bad on Feb. 21 in the 2300 block of Bird Song. A criminal complaint affidavit said Carter, Banda and three others were meeting Jimenez and another person to buy narcotics.

A fight broke out and Carter pulled out a gun and shot Jimenez.

Carter was later arrested after he asked a detention officer for an Uber and then the officer called police with the address.