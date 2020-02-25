Second arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting of Socorro HS teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Socorro High School student last month.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old was arrested on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. by their Major Crimes Unit and booked into the Juvenile Probation Department where they’re being charged with murder.

On January 22, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Major Crimes Unit was requested by Socorro Police to help investigate the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jesus Estrada in the 11000 block of Villa Del Mar in Socorro.

Just three days later, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in his death. The first suspect is only described as a male who is a resident of Sparks. EPCSO did not say whether the second suspect arrested was a male or female.

Due to the ages of the suspects, their names or additional information will not be released.

