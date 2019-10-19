Search for hit-and-run driver who killed Fort Bliss Soldier continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The driver who hit and killed a Fort Bliss soldier on I-10 is still on the run after they failed to stop and render aid earlier this month.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Gage Thornton was walking along I-10 East near Horizon Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 when he was hit by a vehicle described by witnesses as a dark-colored SUV or mini-van.

The driver who hit Thornton did not stop to render aid. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators suspect the vehicle has front end damage.

The hit-and-run is featured as this week’s Crimestoppers “Crime of the Week.” Authorities are hoping someone will come forward with information that will help them solve the case.

Anyone with information on the driver who fled the scene should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.