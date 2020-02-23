Search for 2019 road rage shooting suspect continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five months after a teenage girl was shot at a busy intersection, police are still searching for clues that would help them identify the suspect. The case is featured as this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. on the evening of Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the intersection of George Dieter Drive and Pebble Hills Boulevard. According to police, two teens and a 20-year-old were in a white Audi northbound on George Dieter when they stopped at the Pebble Hills intersection.

At the intersection, a driver of a truck in the left turn lane began arguing with the teenage driver of the Audi. Police allege the truck driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at the Audi, right as the teen began to enter the intersection to flee the man.

As the Audi drove through the intersection, the suspect fired his gun multiple times toward the car. A 15-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat of the Audi was critically injured.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man, average height, with short hair and a full beard. He was wearing a gray baseball cap and a yellow t-shirt. His vehicle is described as a newer model truck or SUV that appeared to be “lifted” according to the witnesses. He fled west on Pebble Hills toward Lee Trevino.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

