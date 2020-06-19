Scammers targeting remote workers, says FBI

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cybercriminals are capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic and targeting people working remotely.

Special Agent Chris Goldschmidt with the FBI’s Complex Financial Crimes Squad in El Paso tells KTSM 9 News that scammers are using fake termination emails and virtual meeting invites to gain access to people’s personal information.

Victims of these scams are disarmed by emails with subject lines that read “Termination Review Meeting” that alarms the email’s recipients.

The alarming email works to distract people from red flags Special Agent Goldschmidt says people need to be aware of.

“It’s important to practice good cyber hygiene,” he says. “This can include not opening attachments or clicking links from unknown senders, and verifying websites in your browser.”

The COVID-19 has increased the number of people working from home, with some companies like Twitter giving employees the option to work remotely indefinitely.

These scams were first detected in early April when the FBI learned employees from a data security company received fake emails claiming the recipients were being fired. The FBI says the bodies of the email provide vague explanations about the pandemic as reasons for termination and then direct to a “hotlink” to receive fraudulent termination benefits.

Special Agent Goldschmidt says people can be proactive by maintaining good cyber hygiene: