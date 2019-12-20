Santa Teresa man arrested for allegedly beating and firing handgun at ex-wife in East El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Santa Teresa, New Mexico man has been arrested for allegedly firing a handgun at his ex-wife, according to the El Paso Police Department.

35-year-old Daniel Villareal was taken into custody and has been charged with Aggravated Assault (Family Violence).

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at around 1:07 p.m. on the 11100 block of Pebble Hills at Red Sails

Authorities said the victim, Laura Andrews, told police she was being chased and shot at on the roadway by her ex-husband.

Investigators found out Villareal was allegedly firing a handgun from his vehicle, at Andrew’s vehicle, while he pursued her.

Villareal then reportedly began ramming Andrew’s vehicle with his Dodge Ram pick-up, causing Andrews to stop her vehicle, police said.

At this point, Villareal exited his vehicle and reportedly pointed his handgun at Andrews then allegedly proceeded to attack her by hitting her in the head with his hands, police said.

Investigators said Villareal reportedly took off from the scene, but then made a u-turn to confront the victim again.

He then allegedly fired multiple rounds at Andrew’s vehicle, striking it.

According to El Paso police, Andrews suffered minor injuries from the assault and was treated at a local hospital.

Villareal was taken into custody and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.