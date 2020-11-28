Sandwich artist held at gunpoint, suspect sought

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking to identify a man who held up a west El Paso Subway Restaurant at gunpoint earlier this month.

It happened at the Subway Restaurant located at 106 Sunland Park Drive at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. Police say the unidentified ma ordered two sandwiches, and when it was time for him to pay, he pulled out a handgun on the sandwich artist.

The suspect threatened them with the gun and demanded money from the register. He fled the store eastbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5’6″, in his 20s with a light complexion with hair cut in a military-style, bushy eyebrows, brown eyes, and a chubby build. He was wearing a dark-colored cloth face mask, a dark hooded jacket, dark baggy Adidas brand pants with white lines on the sides, and black gloves.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this violent robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.