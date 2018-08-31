San Elizario woman charged with burglary, 13 counts of credit card abuse

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A San Elizario woman is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a an apartment and stealing several items.

Police say the burglary happened the night of August 22 at an apartment complex located at 330 Bartlett.

According to a news release, Vanity Macias, 22, allegedly took jewelry and credit cards from the apartment, and later used them to make purchases.

Officers secured a warrant for Macias and arrested her on Tuesday. At the time of her arrest, she was also allegedly in possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.

Macias was charged for burglary, possession of marijuana, and 13 counts of credit card abuse.

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $74,500 bond.