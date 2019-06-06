Former San Elizario High School student threatened to 'shoot up everyone' on social media

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former San Elizario High School student was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after he allegedly threatened to shoot his fellow-students.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and is now facing terroristic threat charges.

According to a news release, the boy threatened to "shoot up everyone at the school," on social media.

"The action caused fear for the safety of the students and San Elizario High School staff as their school year is still in session," the Sheriff's Office said.