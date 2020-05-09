1  of  4
Sally Beauty ‘clipper crooks’ sought by EPPD

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two clipper crooks allegedly burglarized the same Sally’s Beauty Supply twice in 11 days, according to El Paso Police.

It happened at the Sally Beauty Supply located at 5640 Montana Avenue near Trowbridge Drive. According to investigators, the first burglary was on Tuesday, April 21, at 3:05 a.m., and just 11 days later, on May 1 at 4:05 a.m., the same store was burglarized again.

El Paso Police say the same two men are responsible for both burglaries. One man acts as the lookout while the second suspect breaks the glass storefront, entering the business.

In both robberies, the suspect lifted hair clippers from the store before fleeing in a white 4-door SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

The men are described as White or Hispanic in their 20s with a thin to average build. One of the suspects was wearing a white hood on his head, a black facemask, a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The second was wearing a blue hood on his head, a black short sleeve t-shirt with an unknown cartoon image on the front, black pants, and athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward. 

KTSM Video Center

Clipper crooks sought by El Paso Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clipper crooks sought by El Paso Police"

