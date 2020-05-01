Reward offered to help police find a Las Cruces burglar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are searching for a man they believe burglarized a business and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information that may lead to his capture.

Police believe the burglary happened at about 10 a.m. on April 11 in the 1100 block of East Madrid Avenue.

The owner of the business said a man broke in through a window and stole two TV sets before taking off towards the Las Cruces Country Club golf course. Surveillance video showed a man ride away on a bicycle, police said.

Officers followed the suspect’s path and found both TV’s near a bush. They were returned to the owner.

Police were able to get a picture of the man using surveillance video. He appeared to be Hispanic, was wearing a shit shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for any information that may lead to the man’s arrest. You can call Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be left on the P3 TIPS app.