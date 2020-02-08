Reward offered in Ceballos Honey Farm beehive case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The brazen destruction of dozens of beehives at Ceballos Honey Farm in Fabens is getting extra attention from law enforcement as part of this week’s featured Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week.’

On Wednesday, January 29, between 6 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., dozens of beehives were destroyed, killing hundreds of bees at the Ceballos Honey Farm in the 17900 block of Island Tornillo, southeast of their storefront location on Alameda in Fabens.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 17 beehives were destroyed. However, Manuel Ceballos told KTSM last week the actual number is more than 70 destroyed beehives. EPCSO Detectives found tire marks and other evidence indicating a vehicle was used to destroy the beehives.

“About 78 hives that had been tipped over by a vehicle, there were tire tracks running through the bee yard that we had seen and the bees were completely tipped over with busted hives,” said Manuel Ceballos, the Manager of Ceballos Honey Farm told KTSM last week.

The estimated damage is somewhere between $5,000 to $10,000.

The destruction impacted more than just the Ceballos’ honey production as they had planned to send their bees to California this week to help pollinate crops.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.