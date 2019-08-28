Reward offered in 2004 Central Texas Cold Case

AUSTIN (KTSM) — It’s been 15 years since Katara Deboise Johnson, known by her friends as “Tara,” was last seen alive after her late shift at Taco Bell in Taylor, Texas. Now Texas DPS is offering an increased reward for information that leads to her killer.

On August 25, 2004, Johnson, 21, closed up at the Taco Bell and drove to her home on North Dolan Street in Taylor, about 35 miles northeast of Austin. The next morning, she was found brutally shot to death inside her home.

At the time of her death, Johnson lived alone in a mobile home and was flanked by family members who lived in mobile homes on each side of her. No one in the neighborhood reported hearing anything out of the ordinary the night of her disappearance.

Investigators say her red Mitsubishi Lancer had been stolen just hours after she got home and was found about 13 miles away at the Thorndale Community Pool.

All who knew Johnson say she was a vibrant young woman who was excited about life and active in her community. She had just hosted an event at the Taylor Community Center days before her death. Her family said she had been planning on trying out for the Huston -Tillotson College basketball team in Austin the month after her tragic death.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Johnson’s death if the tip is received before next month’s featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.

The Texas Rangers are investigating this case in conjunction with the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit and the Taylor Police Department.