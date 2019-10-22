Reward offered in 1981 Odessa cold case

AUSTIN — A $6,000 reward is being offered by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for information on the murder of Carmen Croan who was last seen leaving a night club in Odessa 38 years ago.

Croan, who was 18 years old at the time of her death, went to Graham’s Night Club in Odessa on August 22, 1981. The next day, her lifeless body was found on an oilfield located 12 miles north of TX 158 and FM 1936 in Ector County.

According to a forensic examination, Croan was viciously attacked and had knife wounds to her throat. This brutal homicide remains unsolved, and the Texas Rangers are asking for the public’s help to solve Croan’s slaying.

The reward for information on her death was increased from $3,000 to $6,000 this month as part of their featured cold case.

If you have any information that can help bring closure to this 38-year-old cold case please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. You may also submit information through the Texas Ranger cold case website or by contacting them at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

The Texas Rangers regularly feature one of their 132 cold cases from one of their six regions throughout Texas. They do not have any featured cold cases from El Paso County.