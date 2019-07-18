Reward offered for Las Cruces car theft suspects

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men suspected for stealing a vehicle in Las Cruces and abandoned it in El Paso.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any help in locating the two men, a news release said.

The car theft happened at about noon on March 10 in the parking lot of Target, 2541 E. Lohman Ave.

The two men were seen on camera inside the store before allegedly stealing a Honda CRV, the release said.

The vehicle was recovered in El Paso and the suspects may live in or near El Paso, the release said.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip on the P3 TIPS app.