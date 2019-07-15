Reward offered for information on robbery at Las Cruces’ Chilito’s

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A $1,000 reward is being offered by Las Cruces Crime Stoppers for any information that can lead police to the man who burglarized Chilito’s restaurant.

The establishment at 2405 S. Valley Drive was broken into at about 11 a.m. on June 16. The man was caught on camera entering the business and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

The video also shows him rummaging through an office before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They can also post a tip using the P3 TIPS app.