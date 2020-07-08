Reward offered for information on Las Cruces pedestrian death

1  of  2
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces police need the community’s help in determining what led to the death of a pedestrian who was found unresponsive, on a roadway, on May 13.

According to police, Gerald Terrazas, 56, was found about 7:30 p.m. May 13, lying face-down on the road near the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Walnut Street.

Terrazas was transported to a local hospital and then to University Medical Center of El Paso, where he died on May 18.

LCPD investigators learned that Terrazas left his home on the 2100 block of Skyway Drive and walked to a Pic Quik store on Walnut Drive. Terrazas stopped at the store and appeared to be on his way back home when a passerby located him unresponsive on the roadway.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps police determine what led to the death of Gerald Terrazas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit tips through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

