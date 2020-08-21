EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who broke into two El Paso firearms stores, stealing a total of 23 firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said that at approximately 1:45 a.m., on Aug. 11, unidentified suspects forced entry into Drakes Fine Sporting Arms, located at 4000 N. Mesa St., and attacked the firearms display cabinet, stealing eight firearms.

On Aug. 16, at approximately 3:20 a.m., two unidentified suspects forced entry into Sportsman’s Elite, located at 4520 Doniphan Dr., and attacked the gun display case, stealing 15 firearms.

Both suspects are described as males of medium build with their faces covered. The first suspect wore a dark colored T-shirt, jeans, red-colored face covering and dark colored hat with a white emblem. The second suspect wore jeans, and a grey long-sleeve shirt, possibly a hoodie. Both suspects wore tennis shoes.

“We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries,” ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said in a news release. “Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets of El Paso increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something.”

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.