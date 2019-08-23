elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Las Cruces robber

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Las Cruces Crime Stoppers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can help them capture a man who allegedly robbed a woman in an ally last month.

Police said the robbery happened at about 10 a.m. on July 1 in the alley behind the Moose Lodge, 514 Main St. The incident was caught on camera.

The man wanted allegedly exited a white vehicle and sat against the wall of the nearby American Linen building for about 40 minutes. When a woman began entering a sports utility vehicle, the man attacked and robbed her before running away.

Police said he appeared to be a Hispanic man in his 20’s with a dark complexion. At the time he was wearing black shoes, a white T-shirt with shorts pulled over black leggings. According to police he was also wearing a bandana around his neck and was carrying a backpack.

The vehicle he left in was a white sedan with a sunroof.

Courtesy Las Cruces Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information on this man is asked to call the police or the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip on the P3 TIPS app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime