Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Las Cruces robber

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can help them capture a man who allegedly robbed a woman in an ally last month.

Police said the robbery happened at about 10 a.m. on July 1 in the alley behind the Moose Lodge, 514 Main St. The incident was caught on camera.

The man wanted allegedly exited a white vehicle and sat against the wall of the nearby American Linen building for about 40 minutes. When a woman began entering a sports utility vehicle, the man attacked and robbed her before running away.

Police said he appeared to be a Hispanic man in his 20’s with a dark complexion. At the time he was wearing black shoes, a white T-shirt with shorts pulled over black leggings. According to police he was also wearing a bandana around his neck and was carrying a backpack.

The vehicle he left in was a white sedan with a sunroof.

Courtesy Las Cruces Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information on this man is asked to call the police or the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip on the P3 TIPS app.